UrduPoint.com

Turkey May Take Command Over NATO-Led KFOR In October - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Turkey May Take Command Over NATO-Led KFOR in October - Reports

Turkey may take command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in self-proclaimed Kosovo in the fall of 2023, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing Turkish officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Turkey may take command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in self-proclaimed Kosovo in the fall of 2023, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing Turkish officials.

The Turkish military, which is NATO's second-largest standing force, is expected to take command of KFOR in October, the news agency said.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the report.

On Monday, NATO said its reinforcements had begun arriving in Kosovo, including 500 Turkish soldiers from Turkey's 65th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, who will be stationed at the Sultan Murat military facility in the city of Prizren in the south of the republic.

On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of the Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who had taken office following elections boycotted by the Serbs with an extremely low voter turnout of less than 3.5%. KFOR troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes in Kosovo. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Police Turkey Prizren Albanian May October Gas Media From

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

30 seconds ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

32 seconds ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

25 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

30 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

34 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.