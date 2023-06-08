Turkey May Take Command Over NATO-Led KFOR in October - Reports

Turkey may take command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in self-proclaimed Kosovo in the fall of 2023, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing Turkish officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Turkey may take command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in self-proclaimed Kosovo in the fall of 2023, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing Turkish officials.

The Turkish military, which is NATO's second-largest standing force, is expected to take command of KFOR in October, the news agency said.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the report.

On Monday, NATO said its reinforcements had begun arriving in Kosovo, including 500 Turkish soldiers from Turkey's 65th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, who will be stationed at the Sultan Murat military facility in the city of Prizren in the south of the republic.

On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of the Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who had taken office following elections boycotted by the Serbs with an extremely low voter turnout of less than 3.5%. KFOR troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes in Kosovo. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured.