Turkey Met Pledge to Buy Most Powerful Air Defense Systems S-400 From Russia - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Ankara stood by its word and bought S-400, the world's most powerful air defense systems, from Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Friday announced the beginning of deliveries of S-400s to the country. Later information was confirmed by Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"The delivery of the S-400 has begun, 8 aircraft arrived, and everything else will also arrive. What was said about that? That we won't buy, that we won't be capable of it. Did we finally buy it? Yes! In April 2020, these systems will be fully installed. We, the Turks, stand by our word," Erdogan said in a speech on the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the attempted coup in Turkey.

S-400 is the world's most powerful air defense system, the president stressed.

"I hope we will make it together with Russia," Erdogan added.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia has been strongly criticized not only by the United States but also by NATO as they continue to cite concerns over the S-400 systems' incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

The United States claims that S-400 systems may compromise the F-35 jet operations. Washington announced in June that it would not train anymore Turkish pilots to operate the F-35 jet unless Turkey abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey has insisted it would not give up its $2.5-billion contract with Russia concerning the S-400 systems.

According to media reports, the United States has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey over the procurement of S-400 systems, which it may announce later in July.