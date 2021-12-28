UrduPoint.com

Turkey Monitoring Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine - Defense Minister

Turkey is closely watching tensions between Russia and Ukraine and supports stability in the region, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Turkey is closely watching tensions between Russia and Ukraine and supports stability in the region, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"We do not have separate policies for the regions, we are in favor of peace. We are following the tensions (between Russia and Ukraine) closely. We want that stability in the region preserved.

We expressed our respect for the integrity of Ukraine," Akar was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper on Tuesday.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

