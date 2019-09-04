UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Moves Over 40,000 Syrian Refugees From Istanbul - Deputy Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:49 PM

Turkey Moves Over 40,000 Syrian Refugees From Istanbul - Deputy Interior Minister

Over 40,000 unregistered Syrians have been moved from Istanbul to cities and refugee camps throughout Turkey, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Over 40,000 unregistered Syrians have been moved from Istanbul to cities and refugee camps throughout Turkey, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said on Wednesday.

In July, the government of Istanbul, the country's most populous city, gave Syrian refugees until August 20 to leave unless they had proof of residency. The deadline was extended by a little more than two months.

"4,606 Syrian citizens who have no registration in Istanbul were sent to refugee camps, 35,000 Syrians who are registered in other Turkish provinces were sent from Istanbul to the places of their registration in Turkey. Another 1,305 people voluntarily left Istanbul for Syria," Catakli said.

Turkey has been home to 3.6 million Syrians who have crossed the border to escape war. A fifth of them live in tent and container camps but most have migrated to cities, angering the local population.

Related Topics

Syria Interior Minister Turkey Istanbul July August Border From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

PBIF demands single digit interest rate: Mian Zahi ..

4 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange opens new branch in Hor Al An ..

30 minutes ago

Eight factories causing environmental pollution se ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial Health Services Academy celebrates 20th ..

2 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime ..

2 minutes ago

Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till Sep ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.