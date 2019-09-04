Turkey Moves Over 40,000 Syrian Refugees From Istanbul - Deputy Interior Minister

Over 40,000 unregistered Syrians have been moved from Istanbul to cities and refugee camps throughout Turkey, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Over 40,000 unregistered Syrians have been moved from Istanbul to cities and refugee camps throughout Turkey , Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said on Wednesday.

In July, the government of Istanbul, the country's most populous city, gave Syrian refugees until August 20 to leave unless they had proof of residency. The deadline was extended by a little more than two months.

"4,606 Syrian citizens who have no registration in Istanbul were sent to refugee camps, 35,000 Syrians who are registered in other Turkish provinces were sent from Istanbul to the places of their registration in Turkey. Another 1,305 people voluntarily left Istanbul for Syria," Catakli said.

Turkey has been home to 3.6 million Syrians who have crossed the border to escape war. A fifth of them live in tent and container camps but most have migrated to cities, angering the local population.