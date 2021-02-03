UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Moves To Upgrade F-16s After Expulsion From F-35 Supply Chain

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Turkey Moves to Upgrade F-16s After Expulsion From F-35 Supply Chain

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Turkey has embarked on an upgrade of its F-16 jets to extend their service life, President of Defense Industries Ismail Demir has said, following the expulsion from the US-sponsored F-35 joint strike fighter program over purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems.

"Structural improvements of F-16 jets are currently underway. The project, which envisages engineering work and reconstruction, will concern 1,200-1,500 aircraft parts. The repair work also includes fuselage upgrade," Demir said in a statement.

The project, the official went on, will increase the service life of the F-16 jet, which forms the core of the Turkish air force, from 8,000 to 12,000 hours.

In July 2019Washington announced that it was suspending Turkey's participation in the F-35 fighter jet program over its purchase of S-400 systems. In December 2020, the US also slapped restrictions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, including Demir, under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

In January, Turkey expressed readiness to buy a second package of Russia's S-400 systems on condition of technology transfer.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Turkey Washington Buy January July December 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.