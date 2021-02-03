Turkey Moves to Upgrade F-16s After Expulsion From F-35 Supply Chain

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Turkey has embarked on an upgrade of its F-16 jets to extend their service life, President of Defense Industries Ismail Demir has said, following the expulsion from the US-sponsored F-35 joint strike fighter program over purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems.

"Structural improvements of F-16 jets are currently underway. The project, which envisages engineering work and reconstruction, will concern 1,200-1,500 aircraft parts. The repair work also includes fuselage upgrade," Demir said in a statement.

The project, the official went on, will increase the service life of the F-16 jet, which forms the core of the Turkish air force, from 8,000 to 12,000 hours.

In July 2019, Washington announced that it was suspending Turkey's participation in the F-35 fighter jet program over its purchase of S-400 systems. In December 2020, the US also slapped restrictions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, including Demir, under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

In January, Turkey expressed readiness to buy a second package of Russia's S-400 systems on condition of technology transfer.