Turkey Must Cease Provocations For Settlement Talks to Resume - Cypriot Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Turkey and Cyprus will only be able to resume their settlement talks once Ankara stops its provocative activities in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Cypriot foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview.

The Cypriot government has slammed Turkey over recent months for conducting seismic surveys in an area of the Mediterranean Sea that Cyprus deems to be part of its own EEZ. Athens has also raised similar concerns to the European Union and the United Nations.

"It is self-evident that Turkey's provocative and illegal activities in Cyprus's maritime zones must cease," the foreign minister said.

The two countries held UN-sponsored peace talks in 2017, in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana.

The negotiations ended without a deal, although the Cypriot authorities are ready to return to discussions, the foreign minister stated.

"On our part, we have repeatedly expressed our readiness for the resumption of the process of negotiations for a solution of the Cyprus problem under the auspices of the United Nations, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, as prescribed by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Christodoulides remarked.

Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974, occupying the north of the island. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, although no other nation other than Turkey has recognized it.