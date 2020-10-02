UrduPoint.com
Turkey Must Prove Readiness For Constructive Cooperation With EU - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:40 AM

Turkey Must Prove Readiness for Constructive Cooperation With EU - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Turkey has to prove that it is ready to develop a constructive cooperation with the European Union, or otherwise, the bloc will use all the necessary tools in relations with Ankara, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"It is now Turkey that has to prove that it wants to go a constructive road with us. And this is the offer tonight. But we are very clear that in the opposite case, we have all necessary tools at our disposal," von der Leyen said at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

