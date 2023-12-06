Turkey must soften tone to avoid isolation: European envoy

Turkey has become internationally isolated and must dial down its rhetoric if it wants to win key concessions from the European Union, a top European official said Wednesday in Istanbul

Nacho Sanchez Amor, the European Parliament's rapporteur on Turkey, said Ankara's abrasive talk on foreign affairs was one of the main impediments to improving relations with Brussels.

Turkey is seeking to simplify European visa access for its citizens and to update a 1995 customs agreement with the bloc that could help boost exports.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell last week recommended offering Turkey both in return for a series of concessions.

These included Turkey clamping down on Russian sanctions evasion and progress on the issue of the divided island of Cyprus.

Sanchez Amor added another condition on the last day of a fact-finding mission to Turkey that included meetings with opposition groups.

"You are completely isolated. The only real friend you have is Azerbaijan," Sanchez Amor said.

Turkey has been an official candidate to join the European Union since 1999.