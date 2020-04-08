Turkey Needs More Ventilators to Fight COVID-19 as Number of Cases Exceeds 30,000 - Doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish hospitals need more ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients, whose number is now well over 30,000, a Turkish doctor specializing in emergency care said in an interview with Sputnik

"If Turkish hospitals receive two or three thousand ventilators, they will be used directly, as the hospitals need them," the doctor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said. He added that the medical facilities had been suffering from a lack of ventilators even before the coronavirus outbreak.

The doctor also said that there were over 200 hospitals in the city of Istanbul, and the availability of medical equipment differed from one facility to another.

As of Wednesday, the Turkish health authorities have confirmed over 34,000 COVID-19 cases along with 725 fatalities and 1,582 recoveries.

Globally, more than 1.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 82,000 deaths and 301,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.