Turkey Needs New Defense Systems: Mevlut Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Turkey needs new defense systems: Mevlut Cavusoglu

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said here on Wednesday that Turkey needs new anti-missile defense systems and Ankara could make procurement from Russia or the United States.

"Two S-400 systems are not sufficient for us. We can get S-400 or we can get Patriots from the United States," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Somalian counterpart.

Turkey will not accept any imposed measures or conditions, he said, adding that Ankara is open to buying Patriots if the U.S. gives assurance for its purchase process.

In the latest talks, Ankara has seen a positive approach from Washington on the issue of joint production and technology transfer for such systems, the minister noted.

Talks are still ongoing to launch a mechanism between Turkish and U.S. officials for assessment of impacts of S-400 system to F-35 fighter jets, Cavusoglu said.

The U.S. Congress has initiated possible sanctions against Turkey, saying the missiles are not compatible with NATO defenses, but has not yet imposed them.

Washington removed Ankara from the F-35 jet program, where Turkey is a buyer and manufacturer of the fifth-generation aircraft.

