Turkey Needs Security Guarantees Before Civilian Flights Resume From Kabul - Cavusoglu

Security needs to be restored at Kabul's international airport before commercial flights can resume, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Security needs to be restored at Kabul's international airport before commercial flights can resume, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

A source told Sputnik that a plane carrying Qatari experts landed at the airport on Wednesday to see if operations could begin.

The Qatari foreign minister said his country was in talks with militants and Turkey, which used to be in charge of airport security before Kabul's fall.

"Conditions must be met to begin commercial flights from Kabul airport, and the priority is that security be guaranteed both inside and outside," Cavusoglu told a press conference in Ankara.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) promised to restore security at the airport, the minister added. He said the Taliban and several countries had asked Turkey to assist them with the airport's technical support in order to restart operations.

