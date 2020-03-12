Turkey Neglects Agreements, Syria Fights Terrorism on Its Own- Syrian Ambassador to Russia

Since Turkey is not respecting either Astana or Sochi agreements on Syria, the Syrian governmental forces are conducting the fight against terrorists on their own, with support from allies, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Thursday

The ambassador stressed that Syria was always compliant with agreements of this kind and with ceasefire.

"However, today we see that terror groups ignore these agreements. They stage attacks on the positions of both the Syrian army and the Russian military, including the Hmeimim base, they are active in de-escalation zones. Turkey, as an Astana process guarantor state, does not respect these agreements and the Sochi agreements. As for the Sochi agreements, one and a half year has passed, and Turkey has not yet separated terrorists from the so-called peaceful opposition. Turkey should have also liberated the M4 and M5 highways, connecting Damascus with Aleppo and Latakia, but nothing has been done," Haddad said at the Global Conversation program on Russia 24 broadcaster, hosted by the rector of the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Yakovenko.

Therefore, the Syrian army has started clearing the national territory of terrorists on its own, the ambassador added.

"Of course, friends and allies support us. We have already managed to liberate around 2,000 square kilometers [772 square miles] of land in those regions of the country. We have also liberated motorways," Haddad added.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Ankara has failed to implement its commitments under the 2018 Sochi agreement, including to separate terrorists from armed opposition members, who are ready to engage in peace talks with the Syrian government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on March 5 upon a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province and upon joint patrols along the strategically important M4 highway, which is currently controlled by militants.

Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, has told Sputnik that several of Turkey's recent ceasefire violations have already been registered. At the same time, Erdogan accused Damascus on Wednesday of violating the ceasefire and warned of possible new attacks.