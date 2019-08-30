(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ankara and Moscow are conducting negotiations on Russia's Su-57 fighters deliveries to Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan attended the MAKS-2019 air show outside Moscow together with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. He expressed interest in Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, with this topic also emerging during his conversation with the Russian leader.

"Negotiations [on Su-57] are underway, and they will continue. Representatives of our ministries remain in Russia after the MAKS-2019, and they are working there. We will be acting, having put on the negotiating table our conditions on loans and joint production.

If the United States does not change its stand [on delivering F-35 destroyers], we will look for a way out of the situation," Erdogan told reporters.

The United States announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

