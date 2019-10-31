UrduPoint.com
Turkey Negotiates With Moscow Handover Of 18 Syrian Servicemen To Russia- Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:31 PM

Ankara is engaged in negotiations with Moscow on handing over 18 captive servicemen of the Syrian Army to Russia, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday

"We are conducting negotiations with Russians on handing over to them 18 people, who are, supposedly, members of the army of the [Syrian] regime," Akar said, as quoted by the TRT broadcaster.

