Turkey Negotiating Alternative to US F-16s, US Not Only Way Out for Ankara - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Turkey is negotiating alternatives to US F-16 fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, noting that Washington is not the only way out for Ankara.

"At the moment, the opinion of the (US) administration is developing in a positive direction.

Of course, the US is not the only way out for us. If necessary, as with the S-400 systems, we are negotiating alternatives outside of the United States ... We have alternatives," Erdogan told reporters.