Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A Turkish military delegation has traveled to the United States to negotiate a contract for F-16 fighter jets, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

In early November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that US President Joe Biden promised to make every effort to convince the US Senate to sell the Ankara F-16 fighters.

"A Turkish military delegation went to the United States to negotiate the delivery and modernization of F-16 fighters. We think that the American leadership will look favorably on this issue. If the reaction is negative, then Turkey will be forced to consider other alternatives to ensure its security in the atmosphere of threats we are facing," Akar said at a parliamentary meeting.

The United States canceled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey in 2019 over claims that it could leak military secrets to Russia after Ankara decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system. In April, Washington reportedly sent an official notice to Turkey of its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets.

In October, Erdogan said Washington had offered to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 program.