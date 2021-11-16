UrduPoint.com

Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US - Defense Minister

A Turkish military delegation has traveled to the United States to negotiate a contract for F-16 fighter jets, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A Turkish military delegation has traveled to the United States to negotiate a contract for F-16 fighter jets, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

In early November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that US President Joe Biden promised to make every effort to convince the US Senate to sell the Ankara F-16 fighters.

"A Turkish military delegation went to the United States to negotiate the delivery and modernization of F-16 fighters. We think that the American leadership will look favorably on this issue. If the reaction is negative, then Turkey will be forced to consider other alternatives to ensure its security in the atmosphere of threats we are facing," Akar said at a parliamentary meeting.

The United States canceled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey in 2019 over claims that it could leak military secrets to Russia after Ankara decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system. In April, Washington reportedly sent an official notice to Turkey of its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets.

In October, Erdogan said Washington had offered to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 program.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Turkey Washington Sale Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan April October November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Iran 'absolutely serious' about nuclear talks: Rai ..

Iran 'absolutely serious' about nuclear talks: Raisi

1 minute ago
 NATO chief slams 'reckless' Russian satellite stri ..

NATO chief slams 'reckless' Russian satellite strike

1 minute ago
 Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned t ..

Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Nov 23

1 minute ago
 Hotels, restaurants exempted from meatless day

Hotels, restaurants exempted from meatless day

1 minute ago
 Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY prope ..

Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY property case

5 minutes ago
 MNA opens power supply, drainage, road projects

MNA opens power supply, drainage, road projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.