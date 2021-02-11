UrduPoint.com
Turkey Neutralize 2 YPG/PKK Terrorists In N.Syria

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Turkey neutralize 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" at least two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces have "neutralized" at least two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the area of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror offensive Operation Peace Spring to disrupt peace and security in the region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

