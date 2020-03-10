Turkey neutralize 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces neutralized three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralized during an air-backed anti-terror operation in Qandil and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. The ministry also added that Turkey's anti-terror operations will continue resolutely in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.