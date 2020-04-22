Turkey Neutralized 112 Kurdish PKK Members in One Week - Reports

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 112 alleged members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a series of domestic operations since mid-April, media said Wednesday

The Interior Ministry said it launched an anti-terror campaign across the country on April 15 and planned to conduct up to 6,000 operations by October, according to the state news agency Anadolu.

The gendarmerie and police forces raided more than 700 PKK hideouts, seizing hundreds of improvised explosive devices and hand grenades. One soldier was killed and 19 others injured.

Turkey considers PKK a terrorist organization for staging attacks on the military and civilians. The separatist group seeks to create an independent Kurdish state in parts of Turkey and Iraq.