UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey 'neutralized' 165 Terrorists In July

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 03:08 PM

Turkey 'neutralized' 165 terrorists in July

Turkey "neutralized" 165 terrorists including 17 senior operatives -- during counter-terrorism operations across the country in July, an official said on Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Turkey "neutralized" 165 terrorists including 17 senior operatives -- during counter-terrorism operations across the country in July, an official said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

A total of 11,646 counter-terror operations were carried out in rural areas and 1,409 in cities, Ismail Catakli, deputy interior minister and spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told reporters during a monthly briefing at the ministry.

"In these operations, a total of 165 terrorists were neutralized, including 17 senior operatives, among them were two in the blue category, two in the orange category and 13 in the gray category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list," Catakli said.

Out of total 165 terrorists, Catakli said 74 of them were killed, 33 caught alive, 58 others surrendered to security forces.

Catakli said 146 of the terrorists were PKK/KCK members, 17 Daesh members and two far-left terror group members.

Also 2,940 suspects were arrested over their suspected links to terrorist organizations and for aiding and abetting them, Catakli added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Interior Minister Turkey Orange July Women

Recent Stories

Hearing of defamation suit against Farooq Sattar a ..

9 seconds ago

Opposition should forsake the politics of chaos : ..

13 seconds ago

Zardari has rescued his 'baby' Sadiq Sanjrani: She ..

15 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs early finalizati ..

17 seconds ago

Business community urges for strengthening democra ..

4 minutes ago

Four dead, dozens missing in Indonesian boat sinki ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.