Turkey 'neutralized' 165 terrorists in July

Turkey "neutralized" 165 terrorists including 17 senior operatives -- during counter-terrorism operations across the country in July, an official said on Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Turkey "neutralized" 165 terrorists including 17 senior operatives -- during counter-terrorism operations across the country in July, an official said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

A total of 11,646 counter-terror operations were carried out in rural areas and 1,409 in cities, Ismail Catakli, deputy interior minister and spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told reporters during a monthly briefing at the ministry.

"In these operations, a total of 165 terrorists were neutralized, including 17 senior operatives, among them were two in the blue category, two in the orange category and 13 in the gray category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list," Catakli said.

Out of total 165 terrorists, Catakli said 74 of them were killed, 33 caught alive, 58 others surrendered to security forces.

Catakli said 146 of the terrorists were PKK/KCK members, 17 Daesh members and two far-left terror group members.

Also 2,940 suspects were arrested over their suspected links to terrorist organizations and for aiding and abetting them, Catakli added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.