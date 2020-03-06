UrduPoint.com
Turkey 'Neutralized' 21 Syrian Troops In Idlib - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Turkey "neutralized" 21 Syrian troops in Syria's Idlib in response to a death of a Turkish soldier earlier this week, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported citing the country's Defense Ministry.

According to the agency, one Turkish soldier was killed on Wednesday, another one on Thursday, but before Moscow and Ankara agreed a ceasefire in Idlib.

The Turkish Defense Ministry reportedly said that the response attack was carried out by drones on Thursday at about 4 p.m. local time (13:00). The drones "neutralized" 21 troops and destroyed some military equipment.

The ceasefire agreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took effect on Friday.

