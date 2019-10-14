Turkey Neutralized 560 Terrorists in Northern Syria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) As many as 560 members of Kurdish armed groups have been neutralized as a result of Turkey 's offensive in northeastern Syria , Turkish media reported on Monday, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to previous data provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry, the number of neutralized militants stood at 415.

Anadolu news agency says that the current number is 560, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry's Twitter account.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria . The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey views the SDF in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.