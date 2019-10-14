UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Neutralized 560 Terrorists In Northern Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Turkey Neutralized 560 Terrorists in Northern Syria - Reports

As many as 560 members of Kurdish armed groups have been neutralized as a result of Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria, Turkish media reported on Monday, citing the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) As many as 560 members of Kurdish armed groups have been neutralized as a result of Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria, Turkish media reported on Monday, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to previous data provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry, the number of neutralized militants stood at 415.

Anadolu news agency says that the current number is 560, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry's Twitter account.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria . The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey views the SDF in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Twitter Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Media

Recent Stories

Turkey's northeast Syria military operation could ..

18 seconds ago

National Assembly body expresses concer on dely in ..

20 seconds ago

JUI-F failed to get people support for march: Ali ..

21 seconds ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Continue Dialogue on Oil P ..

29 seconds ago

Transnistrian Top Diplomat, OSCE Mission Head Disc ..

12 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Exchange Views on Energy M ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.