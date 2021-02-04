UrduPoint.com
Turkey 'Neutralized' 73 Terrorists In Domestic Operations In January - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Turkish security forces "neutralized" 73 terrorists in domestic operations in January, Ismail Catakli, a government spokesman, said on Thursday, as reported by Turkish media outlets.

Catakli said that 46 of the "neutralized" individuals were members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization, the Anadolu news agency said.

A further 26 were members of Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), and one individual was affiliated with a left-wing terror organization, the spokesman said, as cited by the agency.

In total, Turkish security forces launched more than 9,000 anti-terror operations across the country in the month of January, Catakli said, as cited by the agency.

The spokesman also said that 528 people had been arrested in connection with a series of recent riots triggered by the appointment of a new rector at Istanbul's Bogazici University , the agency said.

Turkish officials use the term "neutralized" to refer to individuals who were killed, captured, or surrendered to the authorities.

