UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Neutralized 836 Terrorists In 2021 - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:15 PM

Turkey Neutralized 836 Terrorists in 2021 - Defense Ministry

The Turkish armed forces have neutralized 836 terrorists in various operations this year, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Turkish armed forces have neutralized 836 terrorists in various operations this year, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces effectively and decisively continue their fight against terrorists. Since January 1, 2021, 836 terrorists have been neutralized in operations," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey has been locked in conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it has designated as a terrorist organization, for more than 35 years, with the conflict localized mainly in the southeast of the country. In addition, Turkey has been leading operations against the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Northern Syria since 2016. Turkey considers the YPG as an offshoot of the PKK and, consequently, a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey Twitter January 2016

Recent Stories

PCB reopens club registration portal

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Shar ..

10 seconds ago

SECP publishes guidance paper on Convertible Debt ..

12 seconds ago

Russian Ombudswoman Says Monitoring Group to Track ..

16 seconds ago

Chad Reopens Land, Air Borders That Were Closed Af ..

19 seconds ago

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.