Turkey Neutralized 836 Terrorists in 2021 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Turkish armed forces have neutralized 836 terrorists in various operations this year, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces effectively and decisively continue their fight against terrorists. Since January 1, 2021, 836 terrorists have been neutralized in operations," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey has been locked in conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it has designated as a terrorist organization, for more than 35 years, with the conflict localized mainly in the southeast of the country. In addition, Turkey has been leading operations against the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Northern Syria since 2016. Turkey considers the YPG as an offshoot of the PKK and, consequently, a terrorist organization.