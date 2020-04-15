Turkey 'Neutralized' Armed Militants in Kurdish-Majority Southeast - Reports

Turkish gendarmerie forces have "neutralized" two armed militants in the Kurdish-dominated Sirnak province in the country's southeast, media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Turkish gendarmerie forces have "neutralized" two armed militants in the Kurdish-dominated Sirnak province in the country's southeast, media said Wednesday.

This was part of an ongoing domestic security operation in the Mount Cudi region, the state news agency Anadolu reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

It is unclear what happened to the militants. The news agency said they could have been killed, captured or surrendered.