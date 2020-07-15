UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Neutralized Over 17,000 Terrorists In Five Years - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:16 PM

Turkey Neutralized Over 17,000 Terrorists in Five Years - Defense Minister

Turkey has neutralized more than 17,000 terrorists since July 2015, with 1,900 of them done so in 2020, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Turkey has neutralized more than 17,000 terrorists since July 2015, with 1,900 of them done so in 2020, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

"Turkey is determined to end the terrorism and our campaigns against terrorists will continue with the same precision," Akar said at the ceremony to commemorate those killed in the failed 2016 coup, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On July 15, 2016, a group within the Turkish armed forces launched a failed attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leading to mass arrests among the country's military, intelligence services and law enforcement, including high ranking officials.

The government has blamed the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, for being the driving force behind the coup attempt.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Same Tayyip Erdogan July 2016 2015 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Transport sector has badly hit in IOK

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.