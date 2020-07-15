Turkey Neutralized Over 17,000 Terrorists in Five Years - Defense Minister

Turkey has neutralized more than 17,000 terrorists since July 2015, with 1,900 of them done so in 2020, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday

"Turkey is determined to end the terrorism and our campaigns against terrorists will continue with the same precision," Akar said at the ceremony to commemorate those killed in the failed 2016 coup, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On July 15, 2016, a group within the Turkish armed forces launched a failed attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leading to mass arrests among the country's military, intelligence services and law enforcement, including high ranking officials.

The government has blamed the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, for being the driving force behind the coup attempt.