Turkey 'Neutralizes' 17 Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Turkish special forces "neutralized" 17 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG) in northern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the defense ministry.

Turkey uses the term "neutralize" to imply that militants either surrendered or were killed in action.

The news agency cited Turkish [defense] ministry as saying that Turkish forces neutralized the terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring region.

In October 2019, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring seeking to expel Kurdish militia from Syrian border regions and create a "safe zone" there. Turkey has designated PKK and YPG as terrorist organizations.