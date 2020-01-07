UrduPoint.com
Turkey Neutralizes 2 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:04 PM

Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

The Turkish military neutralized two PKK terrorists in air-backed operations in northern Iraq, authorities said Tuesday. The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement the terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Turkish military neutralized two PKK terrorists in air-backed operations in northern Iraq, authorities said Tuesday. The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement the terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

More than 400 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

