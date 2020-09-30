UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Neutralizes 2 YPG/PKK Terrorists In N.Syria

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:09 PM

Turkey neutralizes 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Turkey neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into its anti-terror operation area in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into its anti-terror operation area in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The infiltration attempts and attacks of the YPG/PKK terror group to disturb the peace and security in the region were prevented, the ministry said in a statement.

"Our heroic commandos neutralized 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring zone," said the ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey Border Women 2016 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Development of Egypt's Space Program Stalled for 4 ..

56 seconds ago

Japan's military seeks record $52 bn budget

57 seconds ago

Merkel says she will meet Belarus opposition leade ..

59 seconds ago

Kuwait swears in new emir

1 minute ago

Newly appointed AIG South Punjab Zafar Iqbal assu ..

10 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts Taiwan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.