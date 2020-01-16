Turkey Neutralizes 3 Kurdish Operatives in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Turkish Security Forces killed three Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) operatives in northern Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Turkish Security Forces killed three Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) operatives in northern Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said on Thursday.

"3 PKK terrorists detected in the Hakurk region in the north of Iraq were neutralized by an air-supported operation," the defense ministry said on its official Twitter account.

The mountainous border region between Turkey and Iraq, Kurdish-majority land on both sides, is frequently subject to attacks from Turkey which considers the PKK and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG) as terrorists.