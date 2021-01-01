UrduPoint.com
Turkey Neutralizes 3 YPG/PKK Terrorists In N.Syria

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:09 PM

Turkey neutralizes 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized at least three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Friday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces neutralized at least three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring zone, south of Turkey's border, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

