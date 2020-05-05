UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Neutralizes 3 YPG/PKK Terrorists In N.Syria

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:10 PM

Turkey neutralizes 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Three PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019), and Spring Shield (2020).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey Twitter Border Women 2016 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

France's Total Cuts 2020 Oil Production Outlook by ..

1 minute ago

China to launch new rocket as it eyes moon trip

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas beneficiaries can complete biometric identi ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Patrolling police arrested 12 POs, seized 1920 gra ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian President Planning Phone Call With Puti ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.