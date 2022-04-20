UrduPoint.com

Turkey Neutralizes 30 Kurdish Militants During Operation In Northern Iraq - Military

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:05 PM

The Turkish militia has neutralized 30 militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, in the course of the new operation in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday

"Thirty terrorists have been neutralized so far ...

This number will further increase," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Turkey started the new military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq on Monday. On Tuesday, the Turkish defense ministry reported one of its soldiers killed and four others injured in hostilities.

Iraq has slammed the Turkish operation in its territory, saying it poses a threat to national security.

