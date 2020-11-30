Turkey 'Neutralizes' 4 Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria - Reports

The Turkish armed forces "neutralized" four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG) in northern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing the defense ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Turkish armed forces "neutralized" four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG) in northern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing the defense ministry.

Turkey uses the term "neutralize" to imply that militants either surrendered or were killed in the course of the military operation.

According to the media outlet, citing the military, Turkish forces neutralized the terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring region.

In October 2019, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring seeking to expel Kurdish militia from Syrian border regions and create a so-called safe zone. Turkey has designated PKK as a terrorist organization and the YPG is believed to be linked with the group.