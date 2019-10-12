Turkey Neutralizes 415 'Terrorists' in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

The number of mainly Kurdish militants neutralized by Turkish forces since the launch of Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north has risen to 415, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Saturday

On Friday, the ministry said that 399 terrorists had been neutralized.

"The total amount of neutralized terrorists [in Syria's north] has reached 415," the ministry tweeted.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.