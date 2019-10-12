UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Neutralizes 415 'Terrorists' In Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:21 PM

Turkey Neutralizes 415 'Terrorists' in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

The number of mainly Kurdish militants neutralized by Turkish forces since the launch of Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north has risen to 415, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The number of mainly Kurdish militants neutralized by Turkish forces since the launch of Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north has risen to 415, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the ministry said that 399 terrorists had been neutralized.

"The total amount of neutralized terrorists [in Syria's north] has reached 415," the ministry tweeted.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Ankara Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Equatorial Guinea on Inde ..

24 minutes ago

WAM strengthens media cooperation with Spanish new ..

39 minutes ago

ABISE issues revised notification for 8th class bo ..

51 seconds ago

Faakhir Mehmood appeals for joining national cause ..

3 minutes ago

Top candidate's running mate in Afghan poll claims ..

3 minutes ago

SE Gepco holds open kutchery in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.