Turkey 'Neutralizes' 635 PKK Militants In Anti-Terror Raids In 2019 - Interior Minister

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:02 PM

Turkey 'Neutralizes' 635 PKK Militants in Anti-Terror Raids in 2019 - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Turkish troops have either killed or captured a total of 635 militants affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization, in more than 80,000 operations since January, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Thursday.

"We have neutralized 635 PKK terrorists in 80,570 operations since the start of this year," Soylu was quoted as saying by Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

Ankara has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the 1980s. In 2013, they agreed on a ceasefire but it collapsed two years later when Ankara blamed several terrorist attacks on PKK militants.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country. In late May, Ankara launched Operation Claw targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.

