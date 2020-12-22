UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Neutralizes 7 YPG/PKK Terrorists In N,Syria

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:59 PM

Turkey neutralizes 7 YPG/PKK terrorists in N,Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized at least seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces neutralized at least seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The terrorists were attempting to infiltrate into Turkey's cross-border anti-terror Operation Peace Spring region, the ministry said on Twitter.It also shared a footage of the operation."Our operations will continue without any letup," it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Terrorist groups, particularly the YPG/PKK, often try to infiltrate and mount attacks in these areas to disturb the peace and stability restored by Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey Twitter Turkish Lira Women 2016 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

16 minutes ago

Radio Schools help to continue regular education d ..

2 minutes ago

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

2 minutes ago

Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam revie ..

2 minutes ago

New Coronavirus Strain Very Likely Circulating in ..

2 minutes ago

UK PM, EU chief held talks on Brexit, Covid: Europ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.