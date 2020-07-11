UrduPoint.com
Turkey 'Neutralizes' 8 PKK Militants In Northern Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Turkish security forces have "neutralized" eight Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq in an air-backed anti-terror operation, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The ministry announced that the strike took place in the Haftanin region of northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw-Tiger, adding that anti-terror operations will continue in the region, the agency reported.

Ankara uses the term "neutralized" to refer to militants who have surrendered to, were captured by, or killed by Turkish security forces.

Turkey has designated the PKK a terrorist organization and launched the Anti-Kurdish offensive in mid-June. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has twice handed a note of protest to the Turkish ambassador over what Baghdad considers to be violations of the country's sovereignty.

