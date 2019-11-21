Turkey 'Neutralizes' About 1,200 Kurds in North Syria Operation - Defense Minister

Turkish troops have killed or captured around 1,200 terrorists since the start of a cross-border operation in Syria last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Turkish troops have killed or captured around 1,200 terrorists since the start of a cross-border operation in Syria last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"Around 1,200 terrorists have been neutralized since launch of Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria," the minister said, speaking in the national parliament, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Operation Peace Spring began on October 9 and stopped when Moscow and Ankara signed a deal on October 22 that saw Kurdish YPG militia leave a wide swathe of land along the Turkish border.

Ankara refers to YPG as terrorists, who it believes are an offshoot of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a separatist movement also active in Iraq.

Akar said 158 PKK "terrorists" had been killed or captured since Turkish troops crossed into the Kurdish-dominated northern Iraq in May. The military action, dubbed Operation Claw, has been condemned by Iraq's Kurdistan regional government.