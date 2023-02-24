Turkey Neutralizes Alleged Supervisor of Istanbul Attack in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has hunted down the person it believes was the mastermind behind the November 2022 terrorist attack on Istiklal Street in Istanbul in Syria, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The MIT neutralized Halil Menci in a special operation in the city of Qamishli in northern Syria on Wednesday, the Anadolu news agency said.

Turkish intelligence believes Menci was affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, the People's Defense Units (YPG), which are designated as a single terrorist organization by Ankara.

His role was allegedly to supervise the two intended perpetrators of the attack, Ahlam Albashir and Bilal Hassan, and help the latter flee Turkey afterward.

Albashir, the female perpetrator, was arrested in Turkey and confessed to having links with the PKK and carrying out the bomb attack on the busy tourist street in Istanbul on November 13, 2022. The attack killed six and injured 81 others.