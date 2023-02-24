UrduPoint.com

Turkey Neutralizes Alleged Supervisor Of Istanbul Attack In Syria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Turkey Neutralizes Alleged Supervisor of Istanbul Attack in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has hunted down the person it believes was the mastermind behind the November 2022 terrorist attack on Istiklal Street in Istanbul in Syria, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The MIT neutralized Halil Menci in a special operation in the city of Qamishli in northern Syria on Wednesday, the Anadolu news agency said.

Turkish intelligence believes Menci was affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, the People's Defense Units (YPG), which are designated as a single terrorist organization by Ankara.

His role was allegedly to supervise the two intended perpetrators of the attack, Ahlam Albashir and Bilal Hassan, and help the latter flee Turkey afterward.

Albashir, the female perpetrator, was arrested in Turkey and confessed to having links with the PKK and carrying out the bomb attack on the busy tourist street in Istanbul on November 13, 2022. The attack killed six and injured 81 others.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Syria Turkey Ankara Istanbul November Media

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

30 minutes ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

55 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

55 minutes ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

2 hours ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.