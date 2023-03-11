UrduPoint.com

Turkey Neutralizes Interpol Red Notice Terrorist Of PKK - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Turkey Neutralizes Interpol Red Notice Terrorist of PKK - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that a top terrorist of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a subject of an Interpol red notice for internationally wanted persons, Hamiyet Yalcinkaya, was neutralized.

"PKK top terrorist Hamiyet Yalcinkaya, wanted under an Interpol red notice, has been liquidated.

Yalcinkaya, code-named 'Leyla Amed,' was considered by the terrorist organization to be 'responsible' for the Botan district," Soylu said on Twitter.

Botan, also spelled Bohtan, is a region in southeast Turkey that used to be a Kurdish principality in the Ottoman Empire.

The armed conflict with the PKK began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. The organization deployed some of its bases in northern Iraq, and the Turkish armed forces conducted air and ground operations targeting them.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Iraq 2015 Top

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.