Turkey Neutralizes Interpol Red Notice Terrorist of PKK - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that a top terrorist of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a subject of an Interpol red notice for internationally wanted persons, Hamiyet Yalcinkaya, was neutralized.

"PKK top terrorist Hamiyet Yalcinkaya, wanted under an Interpol red notice, has been liquidated.

Yalcinkaya, code-named 'Leyla Amed,' was considered by the terrorist organization to be 'responsible' for the Botan district," Soylu said on Twitter.

Botan, also spelled Bohtan, is a region in southeast Turkey that used to be a Kurdish principality in the Ottoman Empire.

The armed conflict with the PKK began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. The organization deployed some of its bases in northern Iraq, and the Turkish armed forces conducted air and ground operations targeting them.