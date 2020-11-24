UrduPoint.com
Turkey 'Neutralizes' PKK Member Facilitating Militant Flow Between Iraq, Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:47 PM

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization neutralized a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who was responsible for militant movement between Syria and Iraq, the national media reported on Wednesday, citing a security source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Turkey's National Intelligence Organization neutralized a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who was responsible for militant movement between Syria and Iraq, the national media reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

Turkey uses the term "neutralize" to imply that militants either surrendered or were killed in action.

According to a source cited by Anadolu news agency, Hizret Calkin was in the gray category � the lowest out of five � of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list. Calkin reportedly joined the PKK in 2011 and was active in Turkey before he left to Syria in 2014.

Turkish forces tracked Calkin and neutralized him with other terrorists during a meeting in northern Iraq, the source added.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks supposedly committed by PKK militants.

Since many PKK bases are located in Iraq's north, Ankara regularly conducts land and air operations in the area.

