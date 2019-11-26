Turkey Never Promised to Not Use Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Turkey has never committed to abandoning or not using the S-400 air defense systems it has purchased from Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We do not have any obligation before anyone to not install or not use the S-400. We bought these systems because we needed them," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia in December 2017 to purchase four S-400s. Deliveries began in mid-July 2019, and the systems are expected to become fully operational in April 2020. The move sparked criticism among Turkey's NATO allies, particularly the United States, which claimed that the Russian batteries might compromise existing NATO security systems, specifically the operation of US-made F-35 jets.

Washington has demanded that Turkey purchase its Patriot defense systems and threatened to otherwise apply sanctions.