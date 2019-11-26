UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Never Promised To Not Use Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Turkey Never Promised to Not Use Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Foreign Minister

Turkey has never committed to abandoning or not using the S-400 air defense systems it has purchased from Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Turkey has never committed to abandoning or not using the S-400 air defense systems it has purchased from Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We do not have any obligation before anyone to not install or not use the S-400. We bought these systems because we needed them," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia in December 2017 to purchase four S-400s. Deliveries began in mid-July 2019, and the systems are expected to become fully operational in April 2020. The move sparked criticism among Turkey's NATO allies, particularly the United States, which claimed that the Russian batteries might compromise existing NATO security systems, specifically the operation of US-made F-35 jets.

Washington has demanded that Turkey purchase its Patriot defense systems and threatened to otherwise apply sanctions.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Threatened United States April December 2017 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Local businessmen asked to exploit untapped trade ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to not go against verdicts of courts

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Bosnia and Herzegovi ..

3 minutes ago

Cancer patients more likely to die of heart proble ..

3 minutes ago

Dualization project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Roa ..

51 seconds ago

Awareness activity held to teach people about 'Cle ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.