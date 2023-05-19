UrduPoint.com

Turkey Not At Stage To Impose Sanctions Against Russia Like West - Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Turkey Not at Stage to Impose Sanctions Against Russia Like West - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Turkey is not at a stage to impose sanctions against Russia, as the bilateral relations are positive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We are not at a point where we would impose sanctions on Russia like the West have done.

We are not bound by the West's sanctions," Erdogan told CNN.

Turkey and Russia have a strong and positive relations, the president added.

"The West is not leading a very balanced approach... You need a balanced approach towards a country such as Russia, which would have been a much more fortunate approach," Erdogan concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

38 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.