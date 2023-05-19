Turkey Not at Stage to Impose Sanctions Against Russia Like West - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Turkey is not at a stage to impose sanctions against Russia, as the bilateral relations are positive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We are not at a point where we would impose sanctions on Russia like the West have done.

We are not bound by the West's sanctions," Erdogan told CNN.

Turkey and Russia have a strong and positive relations, the president added.

"The West is not leading a very balanced approach... You need a balanced approach towards a country such as Russia, which would have been a much more fortunate approach," Erdogan concluded.