Turkey Not Considering Russia-NATO Military Conflict Over Ukraine - Cavusoglu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Ankara is in favor of dialogue between NATO and Russia on Ukraine and excludes the possibility of a military conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.
"We do not want pressure, we support the continuation of negotiations within the framework of the Minsk agreements .
.. NATO and Russia have agreed to hold a meeting. We want the problem to be resolved through dialogue ... We don't even want to talk about the possibility of war," Cavusoglu told reporters.