Turkey Not Considering Russia-NATO Military Conflict Over Ukraine - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Ankara is in favor of dialogue between NATO and Russia on Ukraine and excludes the possibility of a military conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"We do not want pressure, we support the continuation of negotiations within the framework of the Minsk agreements .

.. NATO and Russia have agreed to hold a meeting. We want the problem to be resolved through dialogue ... We don't even want to talk about the possibility of war," Cavusoglu told reporters.