Turkey is not currently capable of fulfilling its obligations on the stabilization in Syria's Idlib and it does not control some of the radicals present in the neighboring country, around Aleppo in particular, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Turkey is not currently capable of fulfilling its obligations on the stabilization in Syria's Idlib and it does not control some of the radicals present in the neighboring country, around Aleppo in particular, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"We are working in this direction with our Turkish counterparts. As you know, we have signed two memorandums: the first one in 2018, on creating the Idlib de-escalation zone, ... and the latest memorandum on creation of a safety zone at the Turkish-Syrian border .

.. Turkey stays and will stay a neighbor of Syria, and one must communicate with Turkey, build rapport with Turkey ... We think that one must talk with Turkey to make them fulfill the obligations they adopted ... They are not being implemented ... And currently Turkey is not capable, at least at the time being, to implement the promises they made," Lavrentyev, who headed the Russian delegation at the Astana-14 talks, said at a press conference.

Russia makes effort to urge Turkey to take control over radicals in Idlib, especially around Aleppo, the official stressed.

The translation was provided by Ruptly.