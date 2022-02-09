Turkey Not Fulfilling Some Parts of Idlib Agreement - Russian Diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Turkey still has not fulfilled some of the obligations under the agreements reached between Ankara and Moscow on the Syrian Idlib and in particular on the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia) highway, Russian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik.

"Some of the mutual understandings, including those related to the M-4 highway, have not been fulfilled by the opposite side. Relevant work with Turkish partners continues at various levels and through various departments," Efimov said.