Turkey Not Fulfilling Some Parts Of Idlib Agreement - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Turkey still has not fulfilled some of the obligations under the agreements reached between Ankara and Moscow on the Syrian Idlib and in particular on the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia) highway, Russian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik.

"Some of the mutual understandings, including those related to the M-4 highway, have not been fulfilled by the opposite side. Relevant work with Turkish partners continues at various levels and through various departments," Efimov said.

