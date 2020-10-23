Turkey Not Going to Discuss S-400 Tests With US - Erdogan

Turkey will not have any consultations with the United States regarding tests of the S-400 air defense systems purchased from Russia, Washington's approach is not binding, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on Thursday that his country had conducted tests of the S-400 air defense systems in Sinop, noting that this was just scheduled work within the contract.

"The tests are correct, they have been carried out and they are being carried out.

The approach of the US is not binding for us in any way because how can we not test the means that we have? Of course, we are not going to consult that with the US. Not only for S-400, but in addition to that many other heavy and light weapons. Some of them are purchased from the US, we also carry out tests for them, and now, in a similar fashion, we will continue making tests and drills," Erdogan said, as aired by the TRT broadcaster.