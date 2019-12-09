Turkey Not in Hurry to Buy Fighters From Russia, Hopes to Get Them From US - Akar

It is too early to talk about Turkey buying Russian fighter jets, Ankara still expects to receive US F-35 fighters, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) It is too early to talk about Turkey buying Russian fighter jets, Ankara still expects to receive US F-35 fighters, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

"At this stage, it's too early to say whether we will buy Russian fighters. We must wait and see how things develop.

Turkey is an independent state and it will do what it sees fit. If the US refuses to fulfill its obligations on the supply of F-35s , we can find other suppliers. Many planes are manufactured in the world, and finding an option is not a problem. But we want to cooperate with the United States, because it is our partner," Akar said on the NTV television channel.