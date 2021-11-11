Turkey Not Part of EU-Belarus Border Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Turkey regrets that there is a migration crisis on the border between the European Union and Belarus but is not part of a problem, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Turkey regrets that there is a migration crisis on the border between the European Union and Belarus but is not part of a problem, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We are saddened to observe the difficult situation on the border, in which our allies Poland, Latvia and Lithuania found themselves due to insufficient measures to prevent third-country nationals from crossing the territory of Belarus .

.. However, we reject attempts to show Turkey a part of this problem, to which it is not a party, and we consider it deliberate to involve such a respected airline as Turkish Airlines in this," the ministry said in a statement.